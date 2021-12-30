Fife house prices 2021: Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes rank low in Scotland’s house price increase list

Latest figures from Bank of Scotland show Kirkcaldy’s average house price stood at £155,888 in 2020 and increased by £1,774 to £157,663 this year – a 1.1 per cent rise.

While Glenrothes’ average house price stood at £147,250 in 2020 and rose by £4,695 to £151,945 – an increase of 3.2 per cent.

The Scottish average house price went up from £191,017 in 2020 to £207,778 in 2021, an increase of 8.8 per cent.

The Bank of Scotland has revealed the latest house price changes across Scotland for 2021.

Motherwell saw the biggest increase – a rise of 17.3 per cent – from £151,106 last year to £177,118 in 2021.

Graham Blair, Bank of Scotland mortgages director, said: “Scottish house prices have enjoyed another bumper year, with growth outperforming the UK average and properties in almost every town now worth more than 12 months ago.

"The feedback we’re getting from customers matches what we see in the data. Prolonged working from home has influenced where people want to live and the type of property they want to own. So while our major cities continue to be attractive, with commuting now less of a priority, areas that offer more space and better affordability have experienced increasing demand from buyers.”

Many towns within easy reach of the key cities experienced some of the biggest rises, with both Paisley and Livingston outperforming their more metropolitan neighbours.

The most expensive place to buy in Scotland remains Edinburgh. The nation’s capital now has an average house price of £293,406, up £19,160 (+7.0%) on last year.

