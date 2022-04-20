James Cowie (31), better known in dance scenes as VALHALLA, has been working on his seminal album for the last three years but has already racked up several singles with his sixth single, Dust, featured on Scotland's popular dance music radio station, Beat 106 and Black Diamond FM.

As well as producing his own House and Techno tracks, James also hosts a regular spot on the popular online Techno radio station fnoobtechno.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Cowie who is releasing his debut album DNA under his musical alias VALHALLA.

A lifelong music lover, James has been producing music ever since teaching himself to play the guitar and keyboard whilst at school before discovering dance music playing on the radio when travelling from his gran’s house with his parents.

Realising his creative possibilities were endless, James went on to work odd jobs at weekends so he could buy his first pair of turntables and mixer when he was just 11-years-old.

He said: “Music has been a lifelong passion for me, and after realising that my tastes were magnetically drawn to House and Techno I started to produce my own tracks.

James hard at work on future House and Techno tracks.

"I draw inspiration from artists like Green Velvet and DJ Rush, so I like to play tracks that have quite hard beats.

“I’m very excited to be releasing my debut album as I’m producing it on my own label, Groove Shack Records, and all of the work was created by me, even down to the artwork!”

When asked about his DJ name VALHALLA, James said that as his mum is from Norway he felt that it was fitting to his heritage and his music style.

"VALHALLA has a special meaning to me as my mum is Norwegian, and it shows in my music,” he said. “I like to say that DNA is Nordic themed – one of the tracks on the album is called Thor’s Hammer!

"Promotional copies of DNA have had a great response from DJs such as Judge Jules, Mallorca Lee, and Argy (UK) so I’m really confident that it’ll do well.”

If you would like to buy DNA, please visit: www.grooveshackrecords.com, or if you would like to listen to VALHALLA’s other work, please visit: https://www.mixcloud.com/grooveshackrecords/.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.