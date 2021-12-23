Fife housing association celebrates community spirit at Winter Gathering

The highlight of last week’s event was the announcement of the winners of Kingdom’s Good Neighbour Awards, celebrating acts of kindness and support from Kingdom’s tenants across the Central Belt.

Nikki Hague, who won the Supportive Young Neighbour Award, said: “When I heard I was nominated I was over the moon – I believe everyone should do their part to help others. The smallest act of kindness can make a difference to someone’s life.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Gathering event was held online.

Fellow winner Yvonne Gilfillan, who lifted the Community Spirit Award, said: “It’s important to be connected to a community who supports each other and cares.

"My neighbours and friends have helped me on many occasions and I have helped them, and for that I’m thankful.”

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, who sat on the Good Neighbour Awards judging panel, said: “This has been another tough year for everyone and we’ve all faced unexpected challenges.

"But there have also been lots of heart-warming stories about how people are coming together and helping others in their communities.

"We wanted to celebrate these moments of kindness that often go unrecognised and the people who go above and beyond for their neighbours and their communities.

"We were really impressed by the volume of nominations and our independent panel of judges had a difficult time choosing winners and runners up in each of our categories.

"Every nominee could have been a worthy winner and I want to congratulate everyone who received a nomination.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.