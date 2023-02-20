Kingdom Housing Association has been awarded the Investors in Young People (IiYP) Platinum accreditation, becoming one of only ten organisations in the country to achieve the top level of accreditation.

Bill Banks, chief executive, said the organisationt was “thrilled” to have achieved the accreditation and paid tribute to those who have operated the trainee programme since 2016.

He added: “We put a lot of effort into making Kingdom a great place to work for everyone and we recognise the part we can play both as an employer and an organisation in providing opportunities and careers for young people.

Kingdom Housing Association has earned a prestigious youth development accreditation, becoming one of the first in the country to do so

“The work we have done has only been possible with the commitment and enthusiasm of people across the whole organisation.”