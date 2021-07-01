The youngsters from North Queensferry Primary School shared their insights into mental health and emotional resilience in a video which they recorded, edited and produced before breaking off for their summer holidays.

Lee Waugh, headteacher, said: “The children really enjoyed sharing their learning and work with the adults at Kingdom.

" It’s something that they wouldn’t typically have the opportunity to do, and were excited at the chance to be involved.”

Kingdom Housing Association banner.

Getting fresh air, spending time with family and friends, making uplifting playlists, colouring in, playing board games and getting creative were just some of the strategies the children shared.

Bill Banks, chief executive said: “As adults we can learn a lot from the coping strategies they explained to us. We’re really keen to share some of the ideas and insights, and we’ve got plans to develop a support pack for our staff and tenants illustrated by the children.”

