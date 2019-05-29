Fife housing association staff ‘give back’ to bike project

As part of its ongoing commitment to ‘Giving Something Back’ to their tenants and communities, Fife Housing Group staff recently visited the Gallatown Bike Hub in Kirkcaldy.

The team who attended were delighted to donate a number of pre-loved bikes, collected from their colleagues and families, along with some additional equipment from The Bike Shop Scotland and a further £100 from their ‘Giving Something Back’ fund.

They also spent the afternoon volunteering at the community facility, learning how to check if a bike is roadworthy and helping to repair some of the equipment, while some of the younger members of the community made use of the cycle track.

Claire Ross, team member and bicycle enthusiast, said: “The Bike Hub is a fantastic facility for the local community, offering everyone the opportunity to give cycling a try and to learn about basic bike repairs and maintenance, just like we did.

“The team here do an amazing job and we’re really happy to have been able to help out.”

Shuggy Hughes, Link Up community development worker with Kirkcaldy YMCA, who volunteers as a mechanic at the hub, was delighted with the donations.

He said: “We’re a social enterprise company so donations are always welcome, with any profits re-invested into the community work we do.

“It was great to have the guys from Fife Housing Group here and we’ll certainly make good use of everything they were kind enough to bring along.”

Focusing on cycling as an activity which promotes fitness and fun, Fife Housing Group has also arranged a prize draw, offering their tenants the opportunity to win some bike equipment so that they too can get on their bikes.