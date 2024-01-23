Fife housing crisis: 50,000 households ‘in need’ says new report - hardship levels 'significantly underestimated'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stark figure follows one of the most comprehensive polls of its kind, and comes just as Fife Council warned it may be the fourth local authority in Scotland in declare a housing emergency.

The independent report was commissioned by Homes for Scotland (HFS), the sector body representing the country’s home builders. It finds that estimates of housing need to date, calculated through the Scottish Government’s Housing Need and Demand Assessment (HNDA) tool, have significantly underestimated how many households are facing housing hardship in Fife. The report can be read in full at https://homesforscotland.com/our-work/existinghousingneedinscotland/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure of over 47,500 includes 35,000 in south and central Fife, and 12,500 in the north of the Kingdom. A significantly higher number of households in Fife than that currently identified should be counted as being in housing need. The poll found 23,000 households in south and central Fife and 6,600 households in the north had at least one concealed household - that’s an individual or group of people in an existing household who wish to move out to form their own household but are currently unable to do so.

The view across Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Some 6000 households in south and central Fife and 1900 households in north were found to be living in overcrowded accommodation - and 3000 households in south and central were found to be living in ‘unfit’ properties where at least one aspect of the property is in ‘very poor’ condition.

A further 3000 in south and central Fife and 1500 households in north Fife were in properties that required specialised housing adaptation or support, and 7000 households in south and central Fife and 3,200 households in north Fife said they were struggling financially due to high housing costs.

Official data shows that across Fife 800 households are living in homeless temporary accommodation, and 16,219 people are on the waiting list for a social home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Wood, HFS chief executive, said: “Adequate housing is a human right, but today more than a quarter of households in Scotland are in one or more forms of housing need – including 47,500 in Fife. There is simply no excuse for Scotland to continue this housing deficit trajectory.

“By utilising data to inform policies, and with public and private sectors working collaboratively and intelligently together, we have the opportunity to recognise the true extent of housing need in Scotland and to build the homes of all tenures that we need in adequate numbers and in the right places.

“We need to create an inclusive and agile housing system, one that meets the needs of all those living in Scotland and can cope with additional demand caused by unexpected and global events. We are committed to working with Fife Council to do just that.