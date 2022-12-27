Foodbanks in Levenmouth, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, which also covers Rosyth, Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath, will receive another donation from the business, this time for £5,000, as part of its ‘Giving Something Back’ programme.

Staff from Fife Housing Group visited the Dunfermline Foodbank, where Sandra Beveridge, project manager, received the donation and highlighted the increased demand for its services.

Beverley Graham, director of housing at Fife Housing Group, commented: “As a result of the cost of living crisis, even more people in our communities, including our tenants, will need to access a foodbank this year.

Fife Housing Group’s Alex Tweedie (left) presents Sandra Beveridge, Project Manager of the Dunfermline foodbank, with a Christmas donation.

“It’s a horrible and very sad situation that we are faced with, so we want to make sure we can help as many people as we can through this difficult winter.”

This year, £20,000 has been donated to groups and projects around the Kingdom, thanks to the programme. Projects such as EATS Rosyth, Linton Lane Centre, Food For Your Future Community Pantry, Real Life Options and Valleyfield Community Hub are just some of those that have benefited.

Funding for the programme comes via donations from the Group’s contractors. Those who have joined the charitable framework have pledged to donate 2% of their invoiced costs to benefit the fund.