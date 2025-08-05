Fife housing project transforms lives for people struggling with homelessness

A transformative housing project in Fife is helping tackle the Kingdom's housing emergency by providing one on one support to those struggling with long term homelessness.

Housing First works with individuals with complex needs including trauma, addictions and mental health issues to help them find a home.

Since the project began in 2020, 113 people have found a permanent home, which can be the bedrock for a more stable situation and improved life chances.

Gavin Smith, housing service manager, explained why the project is helping ease the pressure on homelessness services and receiving national recognition for the success it's having

Housing First works with individuals with complex needs (Pic: Fife Council)

He said: "We're working with organisations including the Rock Trust, Turning Point Scotland, Bethany Christian Trust and Fife Woman's Aid to understand better why some people end up in a cycle of homelessness, moving from one tenancy to another, and giving them the individual support they need to break that cycle.

"Over the last few years we've created one of the most progressive and inclusive programmes in the country and we now want to expand and develop the project to reach even more people and help them into sustainable long term tenancies."

A recent case study highlighted the circumstances of a 38-year-old man with a long history of homelessness, trauma, and substance use. He has been supported by Housing First for 13 months and now, after years of instability, has maintained a tenancy for 10 months - the longest in his life. Consistent, non-judgmental support has helped the client stay engaged, allowed space for recovery and helped manage tenancy issues effectively.

Councillor Altany Craik is keen to see the project grow to help more people. He added: "We now need more investment from partners including the Scottish Government to make sure this work preventing long-term homelessness continues, providing the best foundation for people to live the lives they choose."