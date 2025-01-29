Fife Ice Arena announces re-opening after Storm Eowyn tore panels off its roof

Fife Ice Arena is re-opening after repairing storm damage to its roof.

The Kirkcaldy sporting landmark fell victim to Storm Eowyn on Friday as powerful winds tore across the region. The rink saw several panels ripped from its roof, resulting in its immediate closure.

That led to the postponement of Fife Flyers’ home game against Cardiff Devils and all junior ice hockey and skating.

Repairs were carried out at the start of the week, and the rink re-opens on Wednesday (January 29) with a lunchtime public skating session. It runs from 1:00pm to 2:30pm.

Storm Eowyn saw a rare red alert weather warning issued by the Met Office leading to the wholescale closure of schools, colleges, many health centres and shops as police urged people not to travel.

