Fife Ice Arena: rare pictures show building of Kirkcaldy’s historic rink in 1938

The doors to Kirkcaldy’s historic ice rink opened for the first time on October 1, 1938 – and it remains an institution to this day.

Built at a costs of £37,000, and opened just months before the outbreak of World War II, and, over the past 85 years it is impossible to calculate how many ice hockey players and fans, public skaters,figure skaters and curlers have poured through its familiar doors.

It has survived a fire, and a Government bid to requisition the building for the war effort, and played host to many events – from the Harlem Globetrotters to rock stars Gene Vincent and Thin Lizzy, all the greats from the big band era, and major trade shows.

The rink was built by local tradesmen, and much of it remains in tact to this day, even if behind the scenes significant work has gone into constantly modernising its plant.

It is one of the most important sporting and community assets in Fife – one close to the hearts of generations of families.

This feature reveals photos which chronicle its construction in 1938.

