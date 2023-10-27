News you can trust since 1871
Fife in 1988: Photo gallery from 35 years ago sure to spark many memories

This latest delve into our photographic archives is sure to spark many memories.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 18:46 BST

The pictures were all taken in 1988 and first appeared in the pages of our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette – giving just a flavour of the stories, events and people who made the news that year

Splashing around in water in 1988 is five-year old Christine Barlow from Collydean, Glenrothes, with mum Elaine keeping a safe grip. The bath is a Roman Spa Scotland portable home hydrotherapy kit. Picture taken David Cruickshanks, staff photographer, Glenrothes Gazette.

1. Memories on 1988

Splashing around in water in 1988 is five-year old Christine Barlow from Collydean, Glenrothes, with mum Elaine keeping a safe grip. The bath is a Roman Spa Scotland portable home hydrotherapy kit. Picture taken David Cruickshanks, staff photographer, Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Trophy time in 1988 for Euan Henderson as he receives a trophy from Rothmans’ representative at the Reardon’s Club in Glasgow

2. Memories of 1988

Trophy time in 1988 for Euan Henderson as he receives a trophy from Rothmans’ representative at the Reardon’s Club in Glasgow Photo: Submitted

A 1988 readathon at Carleton Primary School in Glenrothes which raised £1000 for the Malcolm Sargeant Cancer Fund. Gillian Pagan, chairman of the Fife committee, accepted the donation from, (from left) Carolyn Vincent (11), Steven Dunsmuir (10), Carole Ann McIvor (10), Tricia Flinn (10), and nine year olds Kevin Cushnie and Dean Hendry. Picture taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer, Glenrothes Gazette

3. Memories of 1988

A 1988 readathon at Carleton Primary School in Glenrothes which raised £1000 for the Malcolm Sargeant Cancer Fund. Gillian Pagan, chairman of the Fife committee, accepted the donation from, (from left) Carolyn Vincent (11), Steven Dunsmuir (10), Carole Ann McIvor (10), Tricia Flinn (10), and nine year olds Kevin Cushnie and Dean Hendry. Picture taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer, Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press

A make-up session in 1988 with Jeanette Clearie, a first year student in hairdressing and make-up who models the fantasy make-up applied by Cheryl McGhie, second year student. Picture taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer, Glenrothes Gazette.

4. Memories of 1988

A make-up session in 1988 with Jeanette Clearie, a first year student in hairdressing and make-up who models the fantasy make-up applied by Cheryl McGhie, second year student. Picture taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer, Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

