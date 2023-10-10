News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Meet the mechanics at Andrew Forresters’ Garage in Glenrothes with competition winner Alan Kemp (centre) who won a holiday. Pictured (from left) Gordon Kirk (apprentice), and mechanics Alan Fox, Daniel Bissett, Peter Clark and Alan Kyle. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographerMeet the mechanics at Andrew Forresters’ Garage in Glenrothes with competition winner Alan Kemp (centre) who won a holiday. Pictured (from left) Gordon Kirk (apprentice), and mechanics Alan Fox, Daniel Bissett, Peter Clark and Alan Kyle. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer
Meet the mechanics at Andrew Forresters’ Garage in Glenrothes with competition winner Alan Kemp (centre) who won a holiday. Pictured (from left) Gordon Kirk (apprentice), and mechanics Alan Fox, Daniel Bissett, Peter Clark and Alan Kyle. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer

Fife in 1988: sports teams, award winners and a giant cake in this gallery of memories

Meet the people, groups and organisations who made the headlines in 1988.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:43 BST

These photographs first appeared in our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, and give a glimpse into the content of the pages all those decades ago.

They featured in our news and sports pages, and will bring back many memories for local folk.

The seniors and brigadiers sections of the 5th Glenrothes Girls Brigade, pictured in 1988. Front (from left): Sonya Squires (Best Senior); Marie Hetherington (Best Junior); Janet Smith (Best All Rounder) with Captain Mrs Marion Whyte and Brigade Officer, Mrs Alison Oliver. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer.

1. Memories of 1988

The seniors and brigadiers sections of the 5th Glenrothes Girls Brigade, pictured in 1988. Front (from left): Sonya Squires (Best Senior); Marie Hetherington (Best Junior); Janet Smith (Best All Rounder) with Captain Mrs Marion Whyte and Brigade Officer, Mrs Alison Oliver. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer. Photo: Fife Free Press Group

Photo Sales
Young pupils from Warout Primary School in Glenrothes with a donation to a food appeal in 1988. Shaun Rafferty (6) is hoping the sun will shine in Jamaica to help the appeal. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer.

2. Memories of 1988

Young pupils from Warout Primary School in Glenrothes with a donation to a food appeal in 1988. Shaun Rafferty (6) is hoping the sun will shine in Jamaica to help the appeal. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer. Photo: Fife Free Press Group

Photo Sales
The campaign to keep Lebanon hostage, British journalist John McCarthy, in the news in 1988 featured a poster competition. Pictured with his prize is Stewart Taggart, aged 11, a P7 pupil at Southwood primary School, Glenrothes. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer.

3. Memories of 1988

The campaign to keep Lebanon hostage, British journalist John McCarthy, in the news in 1988 featured a poster competition. Pictured with his prize is Stewart Taggart, aged 11, a P7 pupil at Southwood primary School, Glenrothes. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer. Photo: Fife Free Press Group

Photo Sales
Pictured in 1988 are the juniors and explorers from the 5th Glenrothes Girls Brigade (St Columba’s) with Mrs Oonan Robertson, Officer Junior. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer with the Glenrothes Gazette.

4. Memories of 1988

Pictured in 1988 are the juniors and explorers from the 5th Glenrothes Girls Brigade (St Columba’s) with Mrs Oonan Robertson, Officer Junior. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer with the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Fife