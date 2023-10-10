Fife in 1988: sports teams, award winners and a giant cake in this gallery of memories

1 . Memories of 1988

The seniors and brigadiers sections of the 5th Glenrothes Girls Brigade, pictured in 1988. Front (from left): Sonya Squires (Best Senior); Marie Hetherington (Best Junior); Janet Smith (Best All Rounder) with Captain Mrs Marion Whyte and Brigade Officer, Mrs Alison Oliver. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer. Photo: Fife Free Press Group