Fife in 1988: sports teams, award winners and a giant cake in this gallery of memories

Meet the people, groups and organisations who made the headlines in 1988.
These photographs first appeared in our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, and give a glimpse into the content of the pages all those decades ago.
They featured in our news and sports pages, and will bring back many memories for local folk.
1. Memories of 1988
The seniors and brigadiers sections of the 5th Glenrothes Girls Brigade, pictured in 1988. Front (from left): Sonya Squires (Best Senior); Marie Hetherington (Best Junior); Janet Smith (Best All Rounder) with Captain Mrs Marion Whyte and Brigade Officer, Mrs Alison Oliver. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer. Photo: Fife Free Press Group
2. Memories of 1988
Young pupils from Warout Primary School in Glenrothes with a donation to a food appeal in 1988. Shaun Rafferty (6) is hoping the sun will shine in Jamaica to help the appeal. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer. Photo: Fife Free Press Group
3. Memories of 1988
The campaign to keep Lebanon hostage, British journalist John McCarthy, in the news in 1988 featured a poster competition. Pictured with his prize is Stewart Taggart, aged 11, a P7 pupil at Southwood primary School, Glenrothes. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, Glenrothes Gazette staff photographer. Photo: Fife Free Press Group
4. Memories of 1988
Pictured in 1988 are the juniors and explorers from the 5th Glenrothes Girls Brigade (St Columba’s) with Mrs Oonan Robertson, Officer Junior. The photo was taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer with the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press Group