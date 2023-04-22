Fife in pictures 30 years ago: 22 photos from 1993 featuring people from Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and St Andrews

These photos first appeared in our newspapers exactly 30 years ago in 1993.
They feature some of the individuals and groups whose events, landmarks and fundraising events made the headlines.
A 1993 smoking cessation initiative led to this photocall at the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes. Pictured is Eddie Wardlaw (centre) who was Fife’s ‘Quitter Of The Year’ with DJ Steve Jack from Max AM, left, and Gordon Michie, (AICR). Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
Launching the new Ford Mondeo is Eddie Ferris, sales manager, at Leslie Road Motors. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
Pictured on the steps of Balbirnie House Hotel are the golfers taking part in the fourth Pro-Am competition staged at Balbirnie Golf Club in 1993. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
A heathy eating project in Collydean, Glenrothes, in 1996. Pictured, front (from left), Lynsey Jane Davidson (Glenwood), Christopher Burridge (Collydean), Grant McPherson (Glenwood). Back row: Deborah and Nicola Lee, community dieticians; Louise Blundell, head teacher Collydean Primary; David McKenzie, headteacher Glenwood High; Irene Campbell, home economics teacher. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette