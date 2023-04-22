News you can trust since 1871
Glenrothes College broadcasting students pictured in 1993. From left, Simon Smith, Malcolm McGrath, Terry Anderson, Martin Terry, David Robertson, and Steven Beard.

Fife in pictures 30 years ago: 22 photos from 1993 featuring people from Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and St Andrews

These photos first appeared in our newspapers exactly 30 years ago in 1993.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 19:59 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 19:59 BST

They feature some of the individuals and groups whose events, landmarks and fundraising events made the headlines.

A 1993 smoking cessation initiative led to this photocall at the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes. Pictured is Eddie Wardlaw (centre) who was Fife’s ‘Quitter Of The Year’ with DJ Steve Jack from Max AM, left, and Gordon Michie, (AICR).

A 1993 smoking cessation initiative led to this photocall at the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes. Pictured is Eddie Wardlaw (centre) who was Fife's 'Quitter Of The Year' with DJ Steve Jack from Max AM, left, and Gordon Michie, (AICR).

Launching the new Ford Mondeo is Eddie Ferris, sales manager, at Leslie Road Motors.

Launching the new Ford Mondeo is Eddie Ferris, sales manager, at Leslie Road Motors.

Pictured on the steps of Balbirnie House Hotel are the golfers taking part in the fourth Pro-Am competition staged at Balbirnie Golf Club in 1993.

Pictured on the steps of Balbirnie House Hotel are the golfers taking part in the fourth Pro-Am competition staged at Balbirnie Golf Club in 1993.

A heathy eating project in Collydean, Glenrothes, in 1996. Pictured, front (from left), Lynsey Jane Davidson (Glenwood), Christopher Burridge (Collydean), Grant McPherson (Glenwood). Back row: Deborah and Nicola Lee, community dieticians; Louise Blundell, head teacher Collydean Primary; David McKenzie, headteacher Glenwood High; Irene Campbell, home economics teacher.

A heathy eating project in Collydean, Glenrothes, in 1996. Pictured, front (from left), Lynsey Jane Davidson (Glenwood), Christopher Burridge (Collydean), Grant McPherson (Glenwood). Back row: Deborah and Nicola Lee, community dieticians; Louise Blundell, head teacher Collydean Primary; David McKenzie, headteacher Glenwood High; Irene Campbell, home economics teacher.

