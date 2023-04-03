News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
3 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
3 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
4 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
4 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years
A group pictured at Tullis Russell’s 1975 Christmas party.
A group pictured at Tullis Russell’s 1975 Christmas party.
A group pictured at Tullis Russell’s 1975 Christmas party.

Fife in the 1970s: a gallery of photos from Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven, and St Andrews

It’s incredible to think that half a century has passed since these photos first appeared in our newspapers.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:57 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:58 BST

They offer a snapshot into the lives of a previous generation – from sport to school, from church to community events.

Parents learned more about maths in this initiative staged at Warout Primary School, Glenrothes in 1975.

1. 1970s memories

Parents learned more about maths in this initiative staged at Warout Primary School, Glenrothes in 1975. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Youngsters from Tanshall Primary School, Glenrothes, pictured in their classroom in 1975.

2. 1970s memories

Youngsters from Tanshall Primary School, Glenrothes, pictured in their classroom in 1975. Photo: John T. Martin

Photo Sales
Forth Park midwives winning first prize in the Kirkcaldy Pageant float around 1970s.

3. 1970s memories

Forth Park midwives winning first prize in the Kirkcaldy Pageant float around 1970s. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Pupils from Glenwood High School in Glenrothes pictured in 1975 making a domination to Lynebank Hospital in Dunfermline.

4. 1970s memories

Pupils from Glenwood High School in Glenrothes pictured in 1975 making a domination to Lynebank Hospital in Dunfermline. Photo: John T. Martin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
FifeKirkcaldyGlenrothesSt Andrews