Fife in the 1980s: 21 great pictures of life in Glenrothes in 1986

It’s close to four decades since these photos were first taken to appear in the Glenrothes Gazette.
Allan Crow
Published 14th Mar 2024, 22:33 GMT

They capture the fun of summer gala days and playschemes as well as presentations and awards staged across the town, and are sure to spark many happy memories. If you have any old pictures you would like see included in future galleries, please email them to [email protected]

A car winner in 1986 collects her prize from Andrew Forrester in Glenrothes.

A car winner in 1986 collects her prize from Andrew Forrester in Glenrothes.

A dinner dance to recognise the service of staff at Beckmans, Glenrothes, held at the Albany Hotel, Glenrothes, in 1989.

A dinner dance to recognise the service of staff at Beckmans, Glenrothes, held at the Albany Hotel, Glenrothes, in 1989.

Woodside Community Hall in Glenrothes was the venue for this flower show, held in 1989.

Woodside Community Hall in Glenrothes was the venue for this flower show, held in 1989.

Inside the Centre Tavern, Glenrothes, in 1989.

Inside the Centre Tavern, Glenrothes, in 1989.

