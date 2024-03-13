Fife in the 1980s: memories of Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes 40 years ago

They give a snapshot of the events which made headlines – from sports sponsors to presentation nights featuring a host of local community groups.
1. Memories of the 1980s
The December 1985 opening of Oasis nightclub in Glenrothes. Pictured doing the honours is businessman, Eddie Melville, who had a string of clubs and pubs across Fife and central Scotland. To his right is the familiar face of Colin Routh from chart toppers, Black Lace. The picture first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Robert Mackie
2. Memories of the 1980s
Members of the 103rd Glenrothes Scout group and the 7th Glenrothes Guide Company held a joint Christmas party in Glenrothes in December 1985. The picture first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
3. Memories of the 1980s
In the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes in 1985 where Glenrothes Choral Society staged a sponsored sing. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
4. Memories of the 1980s
In 1987 Olivers Coffee Shop and Bakery, situated on Kirkcaldy High Street, was voted for by the company as its 'Shop Of The Year' for 1986. Photo: Fife Free Press