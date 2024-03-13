Fife in the 1980s: memories of Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes 40 years ago

These pictures first appeared in our newspapers, the Fife Free Press and Glenrothes Gazette, in the mid 1980s.
By Allan Crow
Published 13th Mar 2024, 21:13 GMT

They give a snapshot of the events which made headlines – from sports sponsors to presentation nights featuring a host of local community groups.

The December 1985 opening of Oasis nightclub in Glenrothes. Pictured doing the honours is businessman, Eddie Melville, who had a string of clubs and pubs across Fife and central Scotland. To his right is the familiar face of Colin Routh from chart toppers, Black Lace. The picture first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Robert Mackie

Members of the 103rd Glenrothes Scout group and the 7th Glenrothes Guide Company held a joint Christmas party in Glenrothes in December 1985. The picture first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

In the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes in 1985 where Glenrothes Choral Society staged a sponsored sing. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

In 1987 Olivers Coffee Shop and Bakery, situated on Kirkcaldy High Street, was voted for by the company as its 'Shop Of The Year' for 1986. Photo: Fife Free Press

