Fife in the 1990s: 24 pictures from 1996 that celebrate success and landmarks

These photographs capture some of the people and groups which made the headlines in 1996.
The pictures all first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette in 1996, and give a flavour of the events that featured organisations.
Presentation time for a lottery winner at AT Mays in Glenrothes. The winner, Marilyn Maule, is pictured with Alan Rankin of At Mays; Walter Barr from the Fife MacMillan Lottery, and Kathleen Budd, the agent who sold the winning ticket. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
Pictured in 1996 is Mhairi Bryce and her trophy for Student of the Year. The photo was taken at Rod McLellan’s hair salon in Markinch. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
Sponsorship award for Glenrothes Rugby Club from car dealer Andrew Forrester. Pictured are Martin Keane, club president; Andrew Forrester and Sandy Murray. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
Musicians from Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, pictured in January 1996. From left are Elaine Carter, Alison Beveridge, Amy Sadro and Leanne St Aubyn. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette