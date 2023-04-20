News you can trust since 1871
The pictures were all taken from the archives of the Glenrothes GazetteThe pictures were all taken from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette
The pictures were all taken from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette

Fife in the 1990s: 24 pictures from 1996 that celebrate success and landmarks

These photographs capture some of the people and groups which made the headlines in 1996.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Apr 2023, 22:29 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 22:38 BST

The pictures all first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette in 1996, and give a flavour of the events that featured organisations.

Presentation time for a lottery winner at AT Mays in Glenrothes. The winner, Marilyn Maule, is pictured with Alan Rankin of At Mays; Walter Barr from the Fife MacMillan Lottery, and Kathleen Budd, the agent who sold the winning ticket.

1. Memories of 1996

Pictured in 1996 is Mhairi Bryce and her trophy for Student of the Year. The photo was taken at Rod McLellan’s hair salon in Markinch.

2. Memories of 1996

Sponsorship award for Glenrothes Rugby Club from car dealer Andrew Forrester. Pictured are Martin Keane, club president; Andrew Forrester and Sandy Murray.

3. Memories of 1996

Musicians from Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, pictured in January 1996. From left are Elaine Carter, Alison Beveridge, Amy Sadro and Leanne St Aubyn.

4. Memories of 1996

