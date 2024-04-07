A flashback to the heyday of Follies nightclub in Glenrothes. No details on who is in the picture but it was taken in the late 1990s/early 2000s.A flashback to the heyday of Follies nightclub in Glenrothes. No details on who is in the picture but it was taken in the late 1990s/early 2000s.
Fife in the 1990s: memories of life in Glenrothes 30 years ago

These photos first appeared in the pages of our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Apr 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 17:09 BST

Many have not been since appearing in print circa 1993 – and they capture the events, and successes, of the time, and feature the groups and individuals who make the news pages.

Tap dancers giving a demonstration during an event as part of Glenrothes' Spring festival. This event was staged in the Kingdom Centre, date unknown.

Tap dancers giving a demonstration during an event as part of Glenrothes' Spring festival. This event was staged in the Kingdom Centre, date unknown.

Long before the internet, we used Ceefax as a source of news on our tellies - and there was a campaign for a specific Scottish news service. The late Councillor Michael Woods led local calls - and the picture also shows what Ceefax looked like on the BBC

Long before the internet, we used Ceefax as a source of news on our tellies - and there was a campaign for a specific Scottish news service. The late Councillor Michael Woods led local calls - and the picture also shows what Ceefax looked like on the BBC

Tricia Marwick, who went to be become an MP, unveils an adtrailer for the SNP campaign for independence featuring a young looking leader, Alex Salmond.

Tricia Marwick, who went to be become an MP, unveils an adtrailer for the SNP campaign for independence featuring a young looking leader, Alex Salmond.

A photo call for these pupils from Glenrothes High School, possibly from the late 1990s. Pictured are (from left) Chris Cartmel, Simon White, Paul Davidson, Alice Nicaudie, Scott Donoghue with Alistair Wood.

A photo call for these pupils from Glenrothes High School, possibly from the late 1990s. Pictured are (from left) Chris Cartmel, Simon White, Paul Davidson, Alice Nicaudie, Scott Donoghue with Alistair Wood.

