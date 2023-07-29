News you can trust since 1871
Fife in the 1990s: over 20s photos featuring people who made the news in 1997-98

These photos first appeared in the pages of our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, back in 1997-98.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST

They capture everything from cheque presentations to new faces and many sponsored events – and the faces in them will surely bring back memories of colleagues and neighbours.

Generations of Fife schoolchildren have paid tribute to our national bard in annual competitions. This photo dates from 1998, and features pupils from St Paul’s Primary School in Glenrothes - no names, but they were the winners!

Youngsters and helpers pictured at Glenwood Playscheme in 1998

A glossy photo shoot from 1998 for long established hair salon owner Alison Stewart of Glenrothes. Pictured from left are: Lesley Smith (stylist), Ashley Danskin and Gillian Thomson (models) and Dean Jones (stylist).

This photo comes from the 1997 archives of the Glenrothes Gazette and features the 89th Fife Pitteuchar Beavers. Pictured in the back row are Catherine Clarkson, Pat Bartholomew (leader) and Lesley Pirrie

