They cover everything from Comic Relief to individual awards, as well as arrivals and departures in Kirkcaldy High Street, and are sure to spark a lot of memories.
Cupar Soccer 7s 2002s football team after its end of season awards. Photo: na
The most valuable car at the Ladybank vintage and classic vehicle show at Ladybank on Sunday was this Ferarri Enzo. Only 400 examples were built between 2002 and 2004, with secondhand examples now being sold for between £1.2 and £1.8 million! Photo: Dave Scott
A photo from circa 2004 of canoeists Mark Stafford and Chris McKeen taking part in a competition, but the caption offers no further information. The picture first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted
A fundraiser for Comic Relief in 2003 featuring pupils from Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, complete with red noses. The photograph first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted