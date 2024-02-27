News you can trust since 1871
Award time for the staff at Lunn Poly’s Kingdom Centre branch in Glenrothes in 2004. The picture was submitted to, and first appeared in, the Glenrothes Gazette.15.00Award time for the staff at Lunn Poly’s Kingdom Centre branch in Glenrothes in 2004. The picture was submitted to, and first appeared in, the Glenrothes Gazette.15.00
Fife in the 2000s: these photos capture life in Fife 20 years ago

It’s remarkable to think that these pictures were taken two decades ago.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:04 GMT

They first appeared in our newspapers - the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette and East Fife – and now form part of our extensive online digital archive which chronicles the life and times of the people of Fife across many generations.

If you have old photos you would like to share in future galleries please email [email protected]

Arty fun for these youngsters at Glenwood’s Playscheme in 2004.

1. Fife in the 2000s

Arty fun for these youngsters at Glenwood’s Playscheme in 2004. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Youngsters from Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes, at a football tournament sponsored by Coca Cola in the early 200s.

2. Fife in the 2000s

Youngsters from Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes, at a football tournament sponsored by Coca Cola in the early 200s. Photo: Submitted

A presentation at Balfarg Nursing Home in 2004. Pictured are Joan Todd, officer in charge of nursing; Gladys Spence, officer in charge, residential; receiving their award from Alan Bowman, Fife Council’s director of social work. Also pictured is David Boak, quality auditor.

3. Fife in the 2000s

A presentation at Balfarg Nursing Home in 2004. Pictured are Joan Todd, officer in charge of nursing; Gladys Spence, officer in charge, residential; receiving their award from Alan Bowman, Fife Council’s director of social work. Also pictured is David Boak, quality auditor. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Youngsters from Glenwood High School, Glenrothes, at football tournament circa 2004

4. SSFF-25-02-24 glenwood 2004 scotupload.jpg

Youngsters from Glenwood High School, Glenrothes, at football tournament circa 2004 Photo: Fife in the 2000s

