Fife interior designer to compete in BBC show

A Balmullo interior designer is competing in a new BBC show in a bid to win a life-changing contract.

Interior Design Masters pits 10 designers from across the UK against each other, showing off their skills in as they face new challenges.

The teams of blossoming designers will be confronted with a new space to transform each week as they attempt to impress the judges, from redesigning hair dressers to holiday chalets to hotel bedrooms.

Among the designers who hoped to impress the judges is Terian Tilston, a 30-year-old solicitor.

She says she had “no idea” what to expect when she signed up to take part in the series.

“I applied on a whim and I didn’t even think my application would be read, let alone considered,” Terian said. “Who am I to be selected for a huge TV show? When I was selected to be one of the 10 contestants, firstly, I was in complete shock and then I just assumed it would be a very small production. Well, what a shock I got on day one when we arrived at the glamorous hub in London, in front of what felt like a million cameras and crew members and then Fearne Cotton walks out.

“It was a real Dorothy ‘I’m not in Kansas anymore’ moment.”

Terian describes her mum and grandma as two of her biggest style influences, as well as designers Sophie Robinson and Charles and Ray Eames.

Terian described the experience as a “baptism of fire” , adding that the biggest challenge was a lack of confidence.

“The biggest struggle for me was battling with my lack of confidence throughout the whole process,” she said.

“I really suffered with imposter syndrome from day one and even when I was doing well, I would still question why I had been selected to be part of the process rather than just being grateful that I was there.

“In hindsight I could regret this because essentially, I was blocking my own progress, but I’m glad I am able to identify this. Celebrate the successes and learn from the failures.”

The eight-part series starts on BBC Two on Wednesday.