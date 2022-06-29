Fife inventor’s soluble wet wipes win backing of super model Elle Macpherson

Brian McCormack of McCormack Innovation with the flushaway device

InstaMelt wipes, which dissolves in water after use or biodegrades within seven days leaving no trace, was sold out on launch, and a sheet face mask product that is also soluble is set to be available for the first time next week.

The brainchild of McCormack Innovation, based in Kirkcaldy, and Australian company Conserving Beauty, the patented fabric technology has been hailed as 'revolutionary' due to the green benefits.

Former taxi driver and miner, Brian McCormack, founder of McCormack Innovation, said: "These products invented in Scotland are the solution to the plastic wipes, plastic sheet face masks and other products that block sewage systems and cause untold misery to marine life, the environment and councils continually having to deal with the problems of fatbergs.

David Torrance, Kirkcaldt MSP, left, with Brian McCormack of McCormack Innovation at the Scottish Parliament.

"The world's first truly dissolving wipe has now been taken forward in the world of cosmetics.

"On launch some of the biggest Australian celebrities endorsed the product and none other than Elle Macpherson who is on the board of directors of Conserving Beauty."

A biodegradable element to the products was certified by Impact Solution, based in Livingston, West Lothian.

Conserving Beauty was founded in Melbourne by Natassia Nicola.

The company said: "We developed a world-first patented fabric technology in exclusive partnership with McCormack Innovation.

"Our fabric made from a patented water-soluble polymer which is then treated with Conserving Beauty's anhydrous formulations to create revolutionary skincare solutions that dissolve instantly in water after use."

Mr McCormack said:"This product has global application and will have a definite environmental impact worldwide.

"There is a huge amount of activity. I was live out of CBC News in Toronto last week, the subject was problems of plastic wipes blocking up sewage systems in Canada.

"After the programme we were inundated with inbound interest.

"My daughter who lives in Australia has just informed me the story of the wipe has just featured on breakfast TV."

The pioneering Scottish company has also linked with Salts Healthcare of Birmingham, to create the Salts Flush Away Wipe, an adhesive remover wipe, which dissolves in water in two minutes, for people who are living with stoma.

Its soluble medical tape can easily be removed from sensitive or damaged skin without touching the patient or the dressing and thereby greatly reducing patient trauma.

The tape can be submersed in water for a short period of time where it will detach itself from the skin without any need for abrasion. It can also be removed in the shower or with a fine spray of water, and leaves no residue.

McCormack Innovation, working alongside strategic partners including the University of Dundee in developing dressings that will dissolve in seconds when immersed in water, also signed a significant supply agreement for Yemen.

The company's soluble bandages have been praised by experts and subject to separate contracts.

McCormack Innovation dissolving wipes were selected for use on an Atlantic rowing expedition, the 12-person Roxy Expedition Atlantic Ocean Row managed by Rannoch Adventure Ltd.