Fife jazzman honoured with lifetime achievement accolade at Scottish Jazz Awards

The acclaimed pianist was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his varied career including his pioneering work with Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra where he has been influential in the development of many of Scotland’s finest musicians such as Calum Gourlay, Helena Kay, Fergus McCreadie and Kim Macari.

He was presented with the accolade at the Scottish Jazz Awards which were held on Wednesday night in Glasgow.

A popular broadcaster on BBC Radio Scotland’s Jazz Nights show since 2007, Richard is also honorary professor of Jazz Piano at the University of St Andrews and spent many years as head of music at Beath High School in Cowdenbeath.

Richard has led FYJO for over 40 years as musical director and has seen the orchestra work with many of the greats like Carol Kidd and Tommy Smith.

Richard, who found out he would be receiving the award three weeks ago, said: "At first I didn’t feel so good about being given this award because I haven’t achieved anything like I want to achieve. I feel much better about the award now but what I want to achieve is to see every music teacher throughout the land have the skills to be able to create instant music with mixed ability children on any instrument in any style.”

Richard said he is particularly proud of his work with Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra which he established in 1976.

"When I was a music student, if you wanted to play jazz you went and studied at the Berkley School in Boston. To me, Montrose was the end of the earth living in Stonehaven never mind Boston!

"And so - FYJO, for the past 46 years has been my Berkley. I learn something new every time I stand in front of the band.

"I try out new ideas all the time and am constantly inspired by new players.”

He revealed a special career highlight: “A wonderful concert with singer Annie Ross and drummer Jack Parnell in 1997,” he said.

"She watched the BBC2 programme “Jazz in a cold climate” which was all about FYJO and our relationship with Fife born jazz baritone sax virtuoso Joe Temperley. Annie asked her bass player who was the young guy leading the band?

“That’s my teacher Richard Michael” said Andy Hamill from Kinghorn who left FYJO to play with Kylie Minogue and then Annie Ross!”

Richard added that one of the most moving parts of the awards ceremony came after he played a short tribute to Joe Temperley on the piano: “Seoanid Aitken said: ‘One more surprise Richard is that your three children have all sent a message to you and Morag” - and then my wife Morag and I heard from Robin, Joanna and Hilary (all professional musicians in their own right) and their recollections of childhood and mad dashes in the car to get to gigs!

“I said to the audience - “This award should really go to Morag for all the encouragement and support and sellotaping of music parts over the years!”

FYJO is open to youngsters and teens (up to the age of 20) and meets every Thursday night in the Lochgelly Centre at 7.15pm. Info from [email protected]

