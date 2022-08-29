Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleanor Whyte (78) lives with chronic kidney disease.

She estimated that her energy bills will be in excess of £500 each month when the cap is raised.

And she fears that will force her back into hospital for treatment she currently gets at home.

David Torrance MSP with Eleanor and David Whyte

Eleanor’s plight was highlighted by David Torrance MSP as he warned of the growing impact on people as people weigh up the cost of the latest energy price cap.

The SNP politician warned: “This is a life threatenting situation that needs to be rectified by the Tory UK Government.”

Eleanor lives in an all-electric house in the Lang Toun.

She said: “I’ve been on dialysis at home for two years now and I’m coping with it, but the fear is that I won’t be able to continue treatment at home and will have to go into hospital.”

“Our energy bill is reasonable at the moment, but, after some investigation, we will be over £500 in debt to Scottish Power each month.

“And Scottish Power is almost impossible to speak to.

“When I finally got through, I was told that one person would be my dedicated advisor but I’ve never heard from them again – it’s so frustrating!”

She warned: “People are going to die this winter because they can’t afford to heat their homes!”

She and her husband David grew up after the Second World War and experienced rationing, but said that people rarely went without.

“We weren’t in the state that the country is in now,” she added. “Things are definitely going to get worse before it gets better.”Frontline groups, poverty campaigners and politicians are all warning of a tsunami about to engulf many people as they face up to horrendous bills.

Mr Torrance said: “I have spent the last few weeks visiting constituents, charities, and small businesses at the sharp end of the stick regarding the ongoing energy crisis.

“I now have serious concerns as many businesses and charities are now facing closure due to massive hikes in their energy bills.

“My office has been inundated with cries for help from across the board.

“To be brutally honest my staff are becoming swamped with the number of cases that the cost-of-living crisis has brought.