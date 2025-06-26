Fife launches four-point plan on fire risks in response to Grenfell report

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 16:12 BST

Councillors in Fife have agreed a four-stage process to assess fire safety risks and develop a longer-term improvement programme in wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

It has already carried out safety checks at its tower blocks following the fire which claimed the lives of 72 people, including 18 children, when a devastating blaze broke out in the London multi-storey in 2017.

The council’s new commitment will include an analysis of the fire safety gaps, a compliance roadmap with a costed programme of proposed improvement works, a remediation programme and the delivery of the physical works.

It comes in response to the publication of the report into the second part of the inquiry into the Grenfell disaster

Fife Council has already carried out safety checks at its tower blocks following the Grenfell tragedy (Pic: Fife Council)placeholder image
Fife Council has already carried out safety checks at its tower blocks following the Grenfell tragedy (Pic: Fife Council)

The part focussed on the fire outbreak and how it spread so rapidly up the building with devastating results. Part two focused on the causes of the events leading up to the fire, including how Grenfell Tower came to be in a condition which allowed the fire to spread in the way it did.

This week, Cabinet Committee councillors endorsed a series of actions to further enhance fire safety across the council’s housing stock, particularly in high-rise and sheltered housing.

The council has already carried out fire safety upgrades and cladding reviews across twelve tower blocks, including Swan and Memorial Court in Methil.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, said: "We acted swiftly after Grenfell and we’re now going further. The current improvement work at Swan and Memorial Courts are an example of how we’re committed to fully mitigate potential fire risks and make long-term improvements for our tenants.

“I visited the tower blocks recently to see the £7 million large-scale works first-hand. The project is replacing external wall insulation, installing fire stopping in each flat, replacing older kitchens and bathrooms, upgrading the heating system and installing a new fire evacuation alarm system.

“We’ll continue to work closely with tenants, the Scottish Government and fire safety experts throughout the process to deliver lasting improvements, ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again.”

Further reports will be brought back to Cabinet Committee detailing a costed work programme and to address further recommendations in the part two inquiry report.

