A Fife legal firm has become one of the first in Scotland to become a wellbeing pioneer - after attending the first resilience workshop of its kind.

Innes Johnston LLP, who are based in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven, teamed up with Fife-based Wild Workforce which draws on the benefits of nature to develop positive workplace wellbeing.

Attending the innovative workshop at the Falkland Estate, six partners from the firm took part in tailored activities designed to teach practical tools which foster resilience and good mental health in the workplace.

Ann Oliver, partner at Innes Johnston, said: “The wellbeing of staff is something we all need to take care of and when we heard about Wild Workforce’s approach, we were intrigued and decided to explore it further.

Six partners from Innes Johnston LLP took part in the workshop (Pic: Submitted)

“Despite the awful Scottish weather, we found it really worthwhile and left with lots of practical ideas to put into practice on our return to the office.”

A recent Law Society report found that mental health issues are affecting the majority of legal professionals. The Profile of the Profession survey suggested that nearly two-thirds have experienced mental health issues in the last five years.

Clare Stephen established Wild Workplace after combining a personal passion in outdoor learning with her career experience in Employee Relations and seeing how poor workplace wellbeing resulted in staff absences and disputes.

As a former litigation solicitor she said she knows the pressures that accompany the profession all too well.

She added: “It is a milestone for the Wild Workforce Resilience at Work workshops to become officially accredited and it was a real pleasure to welcome the team from Innes Johnston.

“The growing evidence base that nature and mindful practice supports resilience and wellbeing is compelling and it has been brilliant to challenge the assumption that wellbeing activities only take place after work!”

The workshops use experiential learning as a way to increase active participation in the sessions. The activities, which are largely based outdoors, include communication, games, mindful practice and reflection to develop improved emotional awareness in the workplace.