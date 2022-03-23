Fife Learn to Swim programme sees numbers soar after bounceback from covid closures

The programme is open to all ages.

The trust says it now has over 8,000 participants in the programme – the figure includes those enrolled at the trust’s facilities as well five Fife Council community-use pools.

The Learn to Swim programme is delivered in partnership with Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming, the national governing body for swimming.

The programme offers people of all ages, from babies to older adults, to get in the water and progress seamlessly through class levels, either building confidence, becoming a competent swimmer, progressing onto club level or learning new disciplines like water polo or Rookie Lifeguard training.

In addition, children benefit from a membership scheme which allows them free recreational swimming in any of trust swimming pools as long as they are enrolled in the Learn to Swim programme.

The trust has 7, 075 participants at its pools – 4.04 per cent up on its performance target.

Lee Cunningham, aquatics manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The success of the Learn to Swim programme, particularly considering the pandemic and associated lockdowns and restrictions is a fantastic reflection on the quality of the programme and the staff delivering it.