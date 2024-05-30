Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £7.8m refurbishment of a busy leisure centre in Fife is underway - and the work includes relocating the town’s library.

The doors to Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre will remain closed until the summer of 2025 while the refit is carried out to breathe new life into the building. The venue is a popular stop for people from across Kirkcaldy district.

The upgrade includes an enhanced gym space to increase capacity and provide a new, dedicated fitness/aerobic studio space for group activity; replacement of the sauna and steam room; a refurbishment of the wet side changing are to include the installation of a changing places unit, and the replacement and repurposing of the synthetic pitch. The Early Years provision has already been moved to its temporary location across the street next to the Maxwell Centre and will move back into the centre once the work is complete. The town’s library will also move from its High Street base next year.

Councillor Alex Campbell, Cowdenbeath area committee convenor, welcomed the start of the work.

Officials get a tour of the leisure centre as refurbishment work gets underway (Pic: Fife Council)

He said: “This significant investment reflects Fife Council’s commitment to integrated community facilities and the ambitions of our physical activity and sports strategy 2022-25, to Invest in facilities and infrastructure for physical activity and sport. Having all these great facilities in one place not only strengthens the partnership we have with Fife Sport and Leisure Trust and OnFife but will also have a transformational impact on the local neighbourhood. Once work is finished, we’ll have a facility which is welcoming and inclusive to all.”

The leisure trust has run the centre since 2008. It recorded 176,514 visits - an 87% recovery to pre-lockdown levels.

While the doors are closed, the trust will use other facilities with the potential, with the main base being Lochgelly Community Use school.

Emma Walker, chief executive at FSLT said: “The library move from the High Street to Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre will provide a modern, accessible space for library users. Co-location of the library, sitting alongside the EY's provision and the wider services within the leisure centre, will provide customers with a joined up cohesive service.”

Marcus Kenyon, chief operating officer at OnFife, said: "We're really looking forward to the move to the leisure centre in 2025 and the great opportunities it will bring to make our library services more inclusive and more accessible to more people. Until then it's business as usual at our High Street library.”