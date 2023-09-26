News you can trust since 1871
Fife leisure trust picks up honours at national swimming awards

A Fife leisure trust has picked up an award for its efforts getting the Kingdom’s children swimming.
By Callum McCormack
Published 26th Sep 2023, 20:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 20:56 BST
Fife Sport and Leisure Trust has been awarded the Scottish Water ‘Learn to Swim Provider of the Year’ at the annual Scottish Swimming awards night.

Lee Cunningham, activities manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “This award is a testament to our team’s commitment and dedication in providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn to swim. There are so many important reasons for children to learn to the vital life skill.

"Not only does it enhance safety for kids but it also improves physical exercise and helps to develop social skills. We are always looking to help kids along that journey in whatever way we can. We are all immensely proud to be recognised at a national level, this is an exciting time for Fife Sport and Leisure and this puts the cherry on top.”

