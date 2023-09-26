Lee Cunningham, activities manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “This award is a testament to our team’s commitment and dedication in providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn to swim. There are so many important reasons for children to learn to the vital life skill.

"Not only does it enhance safety for kids but it also improves physical exercise and helps to develop social skills. We are always looking to help kids along that journey in whatever way we can. We are all immensely proud to be recognised at a national level, this is an exciting time for Fife Sport and Leisure and this puts the cherry on top.”