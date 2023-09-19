News you can trust since 1871
A Fife leisure trust has been nominated for a national award for its work to getting children swimming.
By Callum McCormack
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST
Fife Sport and Leisure Trust is in the running to win Learn to Swim Provider of the Year at the Scottish Swimming Annual Awards.

The award recognises providers for creating and delivering high quality lessons and providing youngsters with essential life skills to keep safe in and around water.

Lee Cunningham, activities manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We're thrilled to be once again finalists for the Scottish Water Learn to Swim Service Provider of the Year Award. This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to provide fun, safe, and inclusive swimming lessons across Fife."

Fife Sport and Leisure Trust have once again been nominated for the award (Pic: Kenny Smith)Fife Sport and Leisure Trust have once again been nominated for the award (Pic: Kenny Smith)
The winner of the award will receive an exclusive poolside visit from the Learn to Swim programme ambassadors - Olympic, World & Commonwealth Champion Duncan Scott and Paralympian and World Champion Toni Shaw.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony held in Glasgow’s Radisson Blu hotel on September 23.

