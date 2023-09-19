Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Sport and Leisure Trust is in the running to win Learn to Swim Provider of the Year at the Scottish Swimming Annual Awards.

The award recognises providers for creating and delivering high quality lessons and providing youngsters with essential life skills to keep safe in and around water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Cunningham, activities manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We're thrilled to be once again finalists for the Scottish Water Learn to Swim Service Provider of the Year Award. This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to provide fun, safe, and inclusive swimming lessons across Fife."

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Sport and Leisure Trust have once again been nominated for the award (Pic: Kenny Smith)

The winner of the award will receive an exclusive poolside visit from the Learn to Swim programme ambassadors - Olympic, World & Commonwealth Champion Duncan Scott and Paralympian and World Champion Toni Shaw.