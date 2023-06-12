Fife libraries create dementia information hubs in new initiative

Kirkcaldy Libraries, and Duloch in Dunfermline launched the initiatives as part of a partnership between OnFife Libraries and Alzheimer Scotland.

At Kirkcaldy, mindfulness practitioner Craig Gilbert held a dementia-friendly mindful meditation session linked to the Galleries’ ‘Unveiling the Madonna’ display. Heg guided participants through the basics of mindful meditation and how looking at art can be a great way to slow down, reflect, and just be.

The development comes as more than 120 libraries across Scotland are set to become dementia information hubs. They will have close relationships with their nearest Alzheimer Scotland dementia resource centre, display and share a wide range of information materials, and support library users to access online dementia and brain health resources.

Kirkcaldy Galleries decorated to mark the recent Dementia Awareness Week.

Kirkcaldy Galleries also has dementia-friendly signage throughout the building. It is unique with eight new pictograms designed to highlight different areas making the venue accessible for the whole community.

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive of the Scottish Library & Information Council, said: “Libraries offer a calm, welcoming and safe haven for anyone looking for respite, support and information about dementia. They play a crucial role tackling this very real problem and also offer a wide range of information, both on site, online and through quality-assured reading lists.”