Fife libraries to host events and giveaways for World Book Day including 'Doodle with Dalilah' - the Ragdoll cat

Topping the excitement for the week is a special ‘Doodle with Dalilah’ event at Cadham Library in Glenrothes, with Dalilah the Ragdoll cat her human, Denise Wallace from Pets as Therapy.

Ruth Reid, project support with OnFife’s young people and families team, said: “We’ll be finding out how to care for a Ragdoll cat like Dalilah and how to be responsible around animals. We’ll also enjoy a story and be drawing Dalilah in all her glory.

"It’s a great opportunity for children to have fun and enjoy being read to in the library, but also to learn about responsible pet ownership.

Dalilah the Ragdoll cat will be at Cadham Library with her human from Pets As Therapy as part of the World Book Day events. (Pic: submitted)

"We already know this event is going to be super popular so we’re hoping to have Dalilah and Denise back for more events at Cadham Library for anyone who doesn’t see them this time round.”

Throughout the week there will also be author events for Fife schools and library-run reading groups with best selling authors Emily Dodd, Lauren Ellen Anderson and Janis MacKay.

Other events include storytimes, crafts and Bookbug sessions, plus there will be World Book Day book giveaways at selected libraries.

There are also free activity packs at all libraries until Sunday, March 10.