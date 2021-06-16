Fife library and schools highly commended in First Minister’s Reading Challenge 2021

Two schools have also been highly commended.

Dunfermline High School was commended for its efforts in the Reading Inspiration award, and Crossford Primary School commended in the Pupil Reading Journey award.

The winners were announced online today by Cressida Cowell, Children's Laureate and bestselling author of the How To Train Your Dragon series.

The First Minister's Reading Awards trophies.

Now in its fifth year, the First Minister’s Reading Challenge is run by Scottish Book Trust, the national charity changing lives through reading and writing.

The awards recognise the efforts of schools and pupils to support reading for enjoyment and create a reading culture in their school, home or community.

All those who submitted this year will receive book tokens, with the winners also receiving a trophy.

Nicola Sturgeon, said: “Reading is something that always brings me joy, and no matter how I am feeling there’s something to match my mood.

"During the pandemic, it has been a lifeline, and I know it has been for countless others.

"The reading challenge was launched to inspire as many young people as possible to discover a joy of reading, and I have been so impressed with all the innovative work schools and communities have been doing this year, rising to the challenge of doing this during these extraordinary times, and doing so with great ingenuity.

“Huge congratulations to the winners, as well as everyone who submitted incredible entries.”

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our First Minister’s Reading Challenge awardees. It’s wonderful to see schools across Scotland reading for pleasure and building reading cultures in the classroom and at home.”

The First Minister’s Reading Challenge was launched in March 2016 and in its first year was open from August 2016 to March 2017 to all p4-7 children in local authority and independent schools across Scotland.

In its second year the challenge was expanded to include P1-3, and in its third year, it went on to include secondary schools, libraries and community groups.

