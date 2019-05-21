Fife library gifted books after writing to First Minister

Volunteers at Pittenweem Community Library & Information Centre have been gifted a complete set of Muriel Spark novels after writing to First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

In November public libraries received a set of books, as part of an initiative funded by the Scottish Government and the People’s Postcode Lottery to mark the centenary of the birth of one of Scotland’s most internationally respected writers.

More than 11,000 books were delivered to libraries throughout the country and, with the support of North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, the community library in Pittenweem has not missed out.

Mr Gethins said: “Volunteers at our community libraries in Pittenweem, Colinsburgh, Lundin Links and Falkland do outstanding work and I’m grateful for the assistance of the Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop MSP in meeting the request from Pittenweem.”

Centre trustee Hazel Mills added: “It is doubly rewarding to know that by making this valuable donation to our stock the Scottish Government also recognises the outstanding work done by our volunteers in Pittenweem.”