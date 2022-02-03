Fife locals take up charitable trust’s get active challenge to help promote health and wellbeing benefits

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s initiative is designed to encourage people to look beyond new year resolutions and aim to make getting active a long-term objective so that more people can enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits associated with getting active.

Those taking up the challenge are being encouraged to share their goals and physical activity stories with the trust in the hope that it will motivate others to get active.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.

Michael Morris, a competitive weightlifter, and regular user of Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre is just one of many who is setting out a plan for his challenge.

He said: “I moved up a weight class and became the 2019 Scottish champion in the 74kg weight class and I decided this would be my last competition.

"Now, employed with the NHS in a job I feel pride in, and as COVID restrictions ease up, I started to feel the fire in my belly to compete again. This time to become the 59kg Scottish champion.

"On February 6 I’m competing in Edinburgh for my only opportunity to qualify for the Scottish Classic Championship on June 5. The trust’s challenge is ideal for my training.”

Shelby Robertson, from Burntisland is a Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre regular, said: “In April 2021 I had a weight loss surgery and since I have become determined to be the best I can be. I have lost nine stones by the end of last year and my goal for 2022 is to keep working hard to get to my goal weight.”

Not only is the trust offering anyone taking up the challenge support and advice from its qualified staff, but it is also offering one participant of the challenge a year’s Leisure Active Platinum membership worth over £500.

Scott Urquhart, sports and physical activity team manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We have been really impressed with the uptake on our challenge – people of all ages and experiences are sharing their stories.

“People have embraced the campaign and our team are really looking forward to supporting them and keeping them motivated throughout the year.”

To participate in the challenge, visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk or search for #GetMoving on social media.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.