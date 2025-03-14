Fife location at Home of Golf unveiled for new disability golf coaching sessions

Disability golf coaching sessions are set to take place in the Home of Golf.

St Andrews Links Trust is running the initiative at its Golf Academy in March and April, as part of Scottish Golf’s new community disability hub programme.

Five venues across Scotland will be hosting the programme’s inclusive sessions, which are open to individuals who have a physical, sensory, or learning disability, no matter their circumstances or golfing experience. The trust is the only location in Fife to be taking part.

It comes after the trust hosted the 30th Phoenix Cup - played by disabled golfers from around Europe and the United States on the Old Course, New Course and Jubilee Course - last October The hub programme offers safe, engaging and fun sessions, with club volunteers, community golf instructors and Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) professionals on hand to tailor lessons to suit individuals’ abilities.

Paul Ellison, disability golfer and caddie manager at St Andrews Links Trust (Pic: Submitted)

Four sessions will take place at St Andrews Links Academy, from Saturday, March 22 until Saturday April 26. Booking details are here.

Paul Ellison, disability golfer and caddie manager at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “Golf is one of the most incredible and enriching sports to play, but those with a disability face unique challenges and hurdles. Having tailored sessions that allow people to feel comfortable on the course and develop their swing is a fantastic and unique opportunity. This will make a real difference to a lot of people that otherwise might struggle to participate in golf.

“We have been provided with some fantastic opportunities through the DP World Tour, EDGA and the R&A to showcase the skills of golfers with a disability. This new initiative, through St Andrews Links Trust and Scottish Golf is a welcome addition. Hopefully this will give new players a chance to learn the game of golf and give experienced players an opportunity to further develop their skills.”

David Watt, golf academy operations manager at St Andrews Links Golf Academy, added: “One of the Trust’s core missions is to widen participation in golf. This means we have to think carefully about every aspect of the facilities we provide to ensure we are inclusive and welcoming for all.

“Holding accessible coaching sessions at our Golf Academy, in partnership with Scottish Golf’s Community Disability Hub Programme, illustrates our commitment to this mission.

“We want to reduce the barriers that prevent people from playing golf, and our Golf Academy is a safe, relaxed environment to take this further. We encourage any individuals with a physical, sensory, or learning disability, no matter your level of experience or circumstance, to sign up for the sessions, have fun and learn from some great golfers.”