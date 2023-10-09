News you can trust since 1871
Fife man, 71, abseils Forth Bridge for stroke charity in memory of his mum

A 71-year old former RAF reservist from Fife joined hundreds of people in a giant abseil of the , Forth Bridge at the weekend to raise funds for charity.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST- 2 min read
Steve Winstanley last abseiled in Basra, Iraq in 2003, and he donned all the necessary safety gear to do it again to support the Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland in memory of his mum. Participants took part in groups throughout the day, abseiling 165 feet from the bridge onto the sandy beach below, on what was the 20th anniversary of the iconic event.

Steve, is a retired meteorologist and former RAF reservist, who lives in Crossgates. In Basra he abseiled off an air traffic control tower in the middle of the Iraq War - so had no fears dropping 165ft off Scotland’s most dynamic landmark. He signed up to take part in the popular fundraising event – the first time it has taken place since before the pandemic – in memory of his late mum Gladys, who had a stroke when she was 90 that left her with communication difficulties.

Steve, said: “My wife saw the advert for the abseil, and it made perfect sense to take part. Not only have I seen first hand the effects of stroke on someone close to me, I also play walking football, and walking football Scotland is now affiliated with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. It all just chimed with me.”

Steve Winstanley at the foot of the bridge (Pic: Submitted)Steve Winstanley at the foot of the bridge (Pic: Submitted)
He was living in Aberdeen when mum Gladys had a stroke while on the phone to him. After dialling 999, he realised emergency services couldn’t respond to a call from Scotland for a health crisis in England, and it was only after he managed to call her neighbour that an ambulance crew arrived.

Steve recalled: “Mum recovered, but she lost her speech and had real trouble communicating. What happened to her is a big motivation, but I also play golf with several people who have also had strokes. You only have to speak to one person to realise how many people are affected by conditions like chest, heart and stroke, and I emphasised that to people when I've been collecting for the abseil – we all know someone.

“I initially set a target of £500, but I'm now past the £1000 mark. Like everyone in Fife, I’ve crossed the bridge many times, but dropping off it was a totally new experience.”

