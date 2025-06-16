Fife man, 91, sees winning artwork turned into whisky bottle label

A 91-year-old Fife man is raising as glass in celebration after his artwork was turned into a whisky bottle label.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In honour of Father’s Day, care home provider, Meallmore Ltd, developed a limited-edition whisky, with residents across all 26 its care homes invited to submit artwork for consideration for the label.

Following a public vote, the winner was John Picken, from Leven Beach Care Home, with over 500 votes cast to top some 30 entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who turns 92 in August, has lived at Leven Beach since 2017. He created a beautiful painting based on a photo, taken by activity co-ordinator, Vickie Dodds, of the sun rising during her morning walk along the promenade.

John Picken with family members, Alistair and Irene Picken and, Hazel and Kenny Mitchell (Pic: Submitted)

John said: “I’m amazed! I've come a long way from a wee boy when I got into trouble for painting our pet Great Dane green!

“In recognition of my dear wife, Margaret who had the patience to support and encourage me over the years and to my best buddy, Vickie who warned me not to paint a ship, I dedicate this winning painting to them both. It means the world to me.”

John was presented with the first bottle of the whisky at the care home on Friday, along with his family, friends and residents. His win will also be recognised with a plaque and display case for his whisky at Meallmore’s head office in Inverness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 bottle is also taking pride of place as the first of a collection of community designed bottled whiskies, which will be available for events and displayed at head office.

Cillian Hennessey, chief executive, said: “We were blown away by the response of the public vote, with over 500 people taking part, and we’re all thrilled to have such a worthy winner. We’re honoured to have an original ‘Picken’ for the first of our whisky collection and look forward to seeing this competition and the display case develop over the coming years.”

Karen Radford, Leven Beach care home manager, said: “John has been a resident with us for eight years and really is part of our Meallmore family. We were so impressed by the stunning piece he created, and it looks perfect on the whisky bottle. It was a really lovely moment to see him so proud to have been chosen as the winner.”