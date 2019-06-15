Fife man completes 211km River Tay challenge

A Kemback Bridge man has raised thousands of pounds for Parkinson’s UK after he conquered the River Tay on a paddle board.

Steve Balfour started his 211km paddling challenge at Killin on May 28 and finished under the Tay Rail Bridge four days later.

In doing so, he raised £2667 for Parkinson’s UK.

Steve described the ordeal as “tough”, adding: “There was a lot of rain and wind. It was long days and very exhausting.”

Steve faced difficult conditions from the start, coming up against a headwind after he set off from Killin.

He battled whirlpools at the point where the Tay and River Tummel meet, faced rapids at Stanley in Perthshire, and was “thrown all over the place” when he finally reached the Tay Estuary.

“Every day was different,” Steve admitted. “You forget how diverse Scotland is until you go along the river.

“The last day was horrendous. It was the only time I know what it feels like when your body shuts down. I started taking spasms in my legs and rear end. I had to drop to my knees. I couldn’t stand. I did the last section just on my knees.”

Throughout the four-day challenge, Steve had support from friends and family, including his wife, Saana. He also had help from Matt Gambles of Paddle Surf Scotland and David Anderson Marine, which provided a support boat free of charge to watch over Steve as the river opened up.

If you would like to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/taypaddlechallenge.