Fife man completes 500 mile pilgrim walk for charity

A Leven man has completed a long-held ambition to walk the 500 miles of the ancient major pilgrimage route ‘The Camino de Santiago’.

Lewis Davis completed his challenge for charity earlier this month.

He walked up to 18 miles a day for 30 consecutive days – except for one day off – beginning with a tough ascent over the Pyrenees mountain range in southern France.

Walking hundreds of miles across the breadth of northern Spain, Lewis arrived at the final destination of the medieval city and cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, to be awarded his pilgrims certificate.

Lewis also raised £1400 in aid of Prostate Scotland in the process.

His challenge attracted the attention of Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth, who lodged a motion of recognition in parliament.

Lewis slept in hostel dormitories along the route and set off most mornings by 7am, collecting stamps in his pilgrim passport as he progressed.

“Sometimes it took a lot of mental strength to put one foot in front of the other,” Lewis said. “Knowing I was doing it for a good cause and people back home were supporting me got me through.

“I also had to prove to myself I could do it.”

One of the many highlights of his trip was raising so much support for Prostate Scotland; another was finishing the walk at the cathedral in darkness on his 44th birthday at 7.45am.