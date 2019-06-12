Fife man given MBE for work in Brazil

A Pittenweem man has been given an MBE for his work in Brazil.

Adam Reid (57) is one of nine Fifers named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. He has been given an MBE for his services to sport, underprivileged children and the British community in Brazil.

The former Waid Academy pupil said he was “honoured”, not just for himself, but for “our kids, our coaches and our volunteers”.

Adam is the CEO of Street Child United Brazil, a Rio de Janeiro-based programme which gives children a safe space to play football and develop.

In 2015, with funding from General Motors, a pitch was built on top of one of the most dangerous favelas in Rio, after reaching agreements with the police and local drug gangs.

Now, boys and girls use the space every day with the support of trainers.

Adam also organised the Street Child World Cup in 2014, and the Street Child Games in 2016, both of which were held in Rio.

In 2018, he took a team of girls to the Street Child World Cup in Moscow, representing Brazil, and they won the cup.

He is also an active member of the British community in Brazil. He chaired both the British and Commonwealth Society and The British School of Rio de Janeiro, and still sits on both boards. The school has a gymnasium/auditorium named after him, the Adam Reid Hall.

Adam grew up in Pittenweem and attended Waid Academy between 1973-79.

He was involved with sports at a young age, captaining 1st XV rugby and 1st XI football at Waid, and played football for Pittenweem Rovers and rugby for Waid FPs.

He moved to Rio in 1986. He is married to Julie, and they have one son, Ian, who graduated from Yale University earlier this month.

Adam is one of nine Fifers to be honoured, five of whom are based in north east Fife.

