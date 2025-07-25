A Fife man has made the last three in a vote to become Lidl’s first ever Scottish self-checkout voice.

James Donnachie (38), from Cupar, is close to being picked as the winner if he scoops enough votes in the final few days of the UK wide competition which saw over 5000 entries pour in.

In his voice note audition, James called on Lidl to “gie us a shot,” while praising the retailer for “backing our ain Scottish suppliers” - a move he declared “pure brilliant.”

And his entry was praised by celebrity reviewer, actor Alan Cumming. He said his voice had “politician-worthy presence.”

James Donnachie from Cupar needs your votes to be the voice of Lidl's checkouts (Pic: Submitted),

There are just five days left to vote for James - a building and construction sales manager - at www.unexpectedscottishvoice.co.uk. Also in the final three are Emma Dechant (36), a nurse from Brechin, and Lana Killeen (43), a nursery teacher from Port Glasgow. Voting remains open until 5:00pm on Tuesday, July 29

In May, Lidl put out a call out to the nation to warm up their vocal cords and audition to be the voice of its self-checkouts in Scotland through a combination of a touring in-store phone booth and a dedicated WhatsApp audition line. The competition aimed to champion the quirks of the Scottish accent, as the retailer invests almost £3 million in installing self-checkouts in all stores north of the border by November.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming has now shared his hilarious reviews of the shortlist in a special announcement video and is calling on people to choose their winner before voting closes on Tuesday, July 29.

Speaking about the Lidl hopefuls, Alan said, “It’s high time our self-checkouts had a bit more character and Scottish flair - and let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to be told that they’ve got an unexpected item in the bagging area by someone who sounds like their favourite cousin from Fife or sassy auntie from Glasgow?

Scottish actor Alan Cumming gives his verdict on the ten finalists to be the voice of Lidl check outs (Pic: Submitted)

“I had an utterly delightful time listening to the 10 auditionees give it laldy; some were bold, some were bizarre, others would have me scanning in an instant! It’s a proper rollercoaster of accents, intonations and glorious Scottishness.

“This isn’t just about picking a winner - it’s a celebration of who we are, how we speak and our ability to have a bit of a laugh while we do it.”

Marco Ivone, regional director for Lidl GB in Scotland, added: “We’re thrilled to see how much enthusiasm this campaign has sparked across the country. These finalists reflect the brilliant diversity of voices in Scotland - and we can’t wait to hear one of them greet our customers at the checkout.”