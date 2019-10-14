Fife man’s promise to late wife inspires life-changing weight loss

A Colinsburgh man who lost his wife to breast cancer and suffered health problems as a result of his weight, has shared the inspiring story of how he turned his life around.

Following the death of his wife eight years ago, Kerry Doran focused on raising their four children. However, he rarely left the house, gained weight, lost his self-esteem, developed type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and depression and anxiety.

But on Christmas Day 2017, watching his grandson open his presents, Kerry thought back to a promise he made to his late wife – that he would be there to support his children.

Realising that might not end up being the case, Kerry decided to turn his life around and tackle his health and weight problems.

He lost five-and-a-half pounds in his first week and started enjoying food shopping again, planning healthy meals and ditching the chip pan.

Speaking about joining Slimming World, Kerry said: “The day I walked through those doors I was terrified. Could I make an excuse and not go? Was I going to be judged because of how big I was? Each week was a challenge, that constant fight to not go, but every step of the way the group was behind me eager to hear how I was doing, offering words of advice, sharing recipes.

“Slimming World has given me his life back. It’s given me a future to look forward to that is bright and appealing, and my confidence has grown.”

Kerry was selected as the group’s Man of the Year and also won the Mr Sleek award at the class.

Kerry has gone from a 46 waist to a 28 and stopped taking a lot of the medication he had to, and has even started his own group in Leuchars.

“I can now say, as I look at a photo of my wife, I am keeping my promise,” he said.