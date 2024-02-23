Fife man scoops six-figure Lottery win with plans to buy new car and get married
and live on Freeview channel 276
Known only as Mr S, the mystery man netted the top prize of £300,000 on the ‘Treasure Bingo’ Instant Win Game from The National Lottery. He has lots of plans for his winnings, including buying a new car, going on holiday and getting married!
The Fife local, who played via the National Lottery website, became one of over eight million players that win each week on its range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, Mr. S certainly has lots to look forward to now that he has won an instant £300K! He can celebrate with a lovely holiday and a new car, and now start planning his dream wedding. Massive Congratulations!”