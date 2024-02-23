Fife man scoops six-figure Lottery win with plans to buy new car and get married

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known only as Mr S, the mystery man netted the top prize of £300,000 on the ‘Treasure Bingo’ Instant Win Game from The National Lottery. He has lots of plans for his winnings, including buying a new car, going on holiday and getting married!

The Fife local, who played via the National Lottery website, became one of over eight million players that win each week on its range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

