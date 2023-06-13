Michael Cunningham from Glenrothes is walking the 230 mile route from Cardenden to Raphoe in County Donegal, Ireland. His grandad, Vincent Hamilton, made the same journey as a 19-year old in 1947.

Whilst his grandad may have taken more conventional modes of transport, Michael will walk the entire route as he looks to raise money for Alzheimer’s Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent sadly passed away in February having lived with Alzheimers for the last seven years of his life. Michael hopes that the walk will be a fitting tribute that will also help him raise vital funds for charity.

Michael set off on Saturday and has made his way from coast to coast as he makes the journey to his ancestral home

He said: “For the last seven years of my Grandad’s life he battled dementia and Alzheimer’s off and on. Alzheimer’s Scotland had a few things organised, such as clubs, and my grandad attended and got a lot out of them. Obviously a lot of people unfortunately get touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia, whether they suffer from it or a family member or friend does. It’s heartbreaking to go through. Anything that can support them through a difficult journey or help them and remind them they’re not on their own is worthwhile doing”.

Vincent was born in Raphoe in 1928 and moved to Cardenden in 1947 where he worked as a house builder. Later, he met Michael’s grandmother, Mary, at Cluny Dancehall and the two settled in Fife, although often returning to Raphoe for holidays.

Michael explained: “He was part of the team that were building the houses in Cardenden and he met my Gran at Cluny dancehall of all places and obviously fell in love and settled. He holidayed back and forth from Ireland and was always proud of his heritage. He always loved Raphoe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his Grandad’s journey wasn’t all smooth sailing thanks to some rough waters.

Michael added: “He said that the journey that he made from Ireland, when he was on the ferry about 10 minutes after it left, he would have turned the boat around if he could have because it was so choppy. He always said that was the hardest journey of his life but he was glad that he did it”.

One person who will be set to welcome Michael to Raphoe is Vincent’s brother, Eunan Hamilton. He still lives in the same house where Vincent was born all those years ago, and Michael is hoping the walk will help bring that family journey full circle.

Michael said: “My Grandad only had one brother left. He was one of eight, and there’s only Eunan still alive. and he actually happens to live in the house where they grew up, so I thought it would be a nice wee round to walk from the house in Cardenden to the house in Raphoe where my grandad grew up”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad