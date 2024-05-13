Fife man set for walkathon in memory of missed love ones
Craig Marr, who works in Fife College’s library team, will participate in Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland’s Loch Leven Walkathon on Sunday.
Craig, from Dunfermline, will take part in the event in tribute to his late father, Billy Marr, and his cousins, Brian and John Marr, who tragically passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic due to sudden heart attacks.
Craig, who has already raised over £600, said: “My dad Billy, and cousins Brian and John, are all very sorely missed by everyone who knew them and gone far too soon. In their memory , I will be undertaking the Loch Leven Walkathon, and the funds raised will go towards helping support individuals and families of the one in five people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland.”
You can donate to Craig’s fundraiser at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/craig-marr-1705505910947
Craig said he has been touched by those who have generously donated to his fundraiser so far.
The Walkathon sees participants walk 7K, 12K or 13 miles along the Loch Leven Heritage Trail while raising vital funds for the charity.
