A Fife man is set to honour lost loved ones and raise vital funds for charity as he embarks on a charity walkathon.

Craig Marr, who works in Fife College’s library team, will participate in Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland’s Loch Leven Walkathon on Sunday.

Craig, from Dunfermline, will take part in the event in tribute to his late father, Billy Marr, and his cousins, Brian and John Marr, who tragically passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic due to sudden heart attacks.

Craig, who has already raised over £600, said: “My dad Billy, and cousins Brian and John, are all very sorely missed by everyone who knew them and gone far too soon. In their memory , I will be undertaking the Loch Leven Walkathon, and the funds raised will go towards helping support individuals and families of the one in five people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland.”

Craig will take on the Loch Leven Walkathon in memory of his late father and cousins (Pic: Submitted)

You can donate to Craig’s fundraiser at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/craig-marr-1705505910947

Craig said he has been touched by those who have generously donated to his fundraiser so far.