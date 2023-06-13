John Elvin from Kirkcaldy will take on the 8200 ft Rysy Mountain in Poland as he looks to raise funds for SAMH - a cause close to his heart.

The peak is double that of Ben Nevis and is the highest mountain in Poland, with John calling it “deceivingly big” and it’ll be a tough test for even the most experienced climbers like John, made all the more difficult as he returns from an injury which has curtailed his climbing recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I did a couple of mountains last year and my leg went so I was out for about eight months but I’m back to it now”.

John is set to take on the climb next summer

John runs a popular Munro and hillwalking Facebook group that has seen membership double to 5000 in six months. He’s hoping to motivate the membership along for the climb, with the view of participants also raising funds for SAMH.

The group has also forged strong links with the mental health support community.

He said: “It’s just shot up ridiculously fast. I’m usually getting between 40-50 members joining everyday. I’m trying to get a few people on board for this one – even just one or two people, I can’t see many going abroad for it. There are a lot of people who work in the mental health sector in the group now. One of the head organisers from SAMH is part of the group”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad