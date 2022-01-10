Bradley Cowan, of Harris Drive, appeared before Sheriff McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Cowan, 26, admitted on November 26 last year at Real Spice, Shore Head, Leven that he acted in a racially aggravated manner causing fear and distress to two people in that he shouted, swore and shouted racist remarks towards them.

The Procurator Fiscal depute told the court: “The accused entered the takeaway and was intoxicated.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"He began shouting and swearing before leaving and then re-appearing. He carried on shouting and swearing at children who were annoying him.

"The complainer asked the accused to leave.”

The depute said the accused walked towards the exit and started shouting racially abusive remarks at both complainers.

The depute continued: “The complainer contacted police and the accused’s employer as he was wearing his work clothes at the time.”

Cowan later handed himself into the police.

The court heard when he was interviewed by officers, Cowan said he was ashamed and embarrassed by his behaviour.

Cowan’s defence lawyer told the court her client is employed as a roofer and that he had been drinking alcohol after finishing work before going into the takeaway.

She said: “He can’t remember being there at all. He said he was not brought up to be a racist and is very ashamed of his behaviour. He is in a position to pay a financial penalty.”

Sheriff McKay told Cowan: “You can’t go around behaving like that or speaking to people like that.”

She fined him £300.

